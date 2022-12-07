DARWIN'S BRAVE NEW WORLD recounts the extraordinary and often harrowing story of Charles Darwin’s 30-year struggle to piece together the mystifying puzzle he saw in nature and finally publish his theory about the evolution of life on earth. In this three-part dramatised series, we meet the man, his family, and the colleagues who supported him through years of illness, isolation, agonizing self-doubt and religious crisis. We gain a glimpse into the courage and tenacity it took Darwin and the other great thinkers who surrounded him to change the way they understood the world, and their place in it.
View Full Cast >