Not Available

DARWIN'S BRAVE NEW WORLD recounts the extraordinary and often harrowing story of Charles Darwin’s 30-year struggle to piece together the mystifying puzzle he saw in nature and finally publish his theory about the evolution of life on earth. In this three-part dramatised series, we meet the man, his family, and the colleagues who supported him through years of illness, isolation, agonizing self-doubt and religious crisis. We gain a glimpse into the courage and tenacity it took Darwin and the other great thinkers who surrounded him to change the way they understood the world, and their place in it.