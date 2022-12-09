Not Available

Dash Dolls chronicles the employees of the Kardashian D-A-S-H boutiques. The show will follow the lives of the Kardashian sisters' young, fun and hot employees as they navigate the hectic life of a twenty-something in Hollywood while representing the Kardashian brand. This new generation of boutique girls takes on the glamorous lifestyle that comes with managing one of today's most recognizable franchises, owned by three famous and often demanding bosses, while juggling romances, parties, family drama and other career aspirations.