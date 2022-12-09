Not Available

Dastaan is a Pakistani drama serial dramatized by Samira Fazal, and based on the novel Bano, by Razia Butt.[1] It is based on the partition of India and the resulting independence of Pakistan, and takes place between 1947 and 1956. The drama depicts the story of Bano, a girl from a close knit Muslim family living in Ludhiana (located in undivided Punjab) in the pre-1947 era. The story follows Bano and Hassan, as they face the trials and tribulations caused by the 1947 independence.