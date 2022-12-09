Not Available

Yabushita Yoriko (Anne) works at a Yokohama research laboratory. She tracks trends in relation to macroeconomics. She is 29-years-old and enthusiastic about her work. She also enjoys efficiency and having a regular life. Although she doesn't excel in social settings with other people, her next goal is getting married and having a baby. Yoriko believes that she marry by the age of 30, because everyone around her did including her late mother. If Yoriko finds a man who fills 24 items listed on her ideal husband list, she will marry him. Meanwhile, Taniguchi Takumi (Hasegawa Hiroki) is 35-years-old and unemployed. He did graduate from college, but he spends his days reading books and listening to music. He's not interested in dating or getting married, because he knows he lacks a source of income. He lives with his mother and knows that when she passes away, he can't continue his current lifestyle. Takumi then decides to find a woman who is capable of supporting him financially. Yoriko and Takumi, who both think of marriage as a contract, begin to date with the goal of getting married.