Date My Ex: Jo & Slade

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum Jo De La Rosa is looking for love, and has enlisted the help of ex-husband Slade Smiley. Jo is living the high life in L.A. pursuing a singing career, but her friends think it's time she starts dating again. Her friends are setting her up with eligible guys, but the catch is all the men must live with and endure a serious grilling from Smiley, who remains Jo's trusted friend-but are his intentions good? Jo will choose one suitor from each episode who will move on to the next round until she is left with only one at the end of the season.