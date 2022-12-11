Not Available

Dateline London is a weekly news discussion programme shown on both BBC News and BBC World News. The programme, presented by Gavin Esler, with Nik Gowing, Lyse Doucet and Maxine Mawhinney acting as relief presenters, features a roundtable panel of foreign and British journalists who discuss the week's top news stories from an international perspective. First presented by Charles Wheeler, and originally broadcast from the BBC's Westminster studios at Millbank and then BBC Television Centre, Dateline London now comes from the BBC News channel's studio at Broadcasting House. The programme is first shown on Saturdays at 12:30 on BBC News, and at 14:30 GMT on BBC World News. It is repeated on BBC News on Mondays at 02:30, and on BBC World News on Saturdays at 20:30 GMT and on Sundays at 01:30 and 08:30 GMT. Dateline London started in 1996 and is produced by Nick Guthrie of TV Talk.