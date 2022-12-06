Not Available

Dates steps into the social minefield that is 21st century dating and stars; Ben Chaplin (Thin Red Line), Sheridan Smith (Quartet), Andrew Scott (The Town, Sherlock), Neil Maskell (The Mimic, Utopia), Oona Chaplin (Game of Thrones,The Hour), Greg McHugh, (Fresh Meat), Will Mellor (Broadchurch), Katie McGrath (Merlin), Gemma Chan (Fresh Meat), Montana Thompson (Story of Tracey Beaker) and Sian Breckin (Tyrannosaur). With confessions, lies, role-playing, crises of confidence and sexual confusion abounding, Dates is a series of intimate and dramatic two (or maybe sometimes three) handers telling the story of a date and, as their individual stories begin to intertwine and unfold, the people who meet on it.