Dating in the Dark (UK)

Not Available

Forget speed-dating or internet-dating Dating In The Dark is back, putting a new spin on blind-dating. We all think we know what we’re looking for in a partner: Tall, dark and handsome… But surely you wouldn’t be so shallow as to rule out the potential love of your life on something as transitory as looks? Each episode, Dating In The Dark invites three single guys and three single girls to take up residence in separate apartments within a specially designed house where they are kept completely apart, only meeting each other in a dating room which is kept in pitch darkness: the Dark Room. So dark, our singletons cannot even see their own hand in front of their face. Viewers follow the action, week by week, via state of the art infra-red cameras in the dark room, as well as fully-lit footage of the boys and girls in their separate apartments.