Hana comes from a family that has been thieves for generations. Hana refuses to become a thief and she wants to live a normal life. She currently works as a librarian and she is dating Kazuma, who works as a public officer. She hears that Kazuma's family are all public officers. One day, Hana visits Kazuma's family. She discovers that Kazuma's family, including Kazuma, are actually all police officers. Hana gets involved in a case and falls into trouble.