Dave Chapelle

David Khari Webber "Dave" Chappelle (born August 24, 1973) is an American comedian, screenwriter, producer, and actor. After beginning his film career in 1993 as Ahchoo in Mel Brooks' Robin Hood: Men in Tights, he landed minor roles in box office hits including The Nutty Professor, Con Air, and Blue Streak. His first lead role was in the 1998 comedy film Half Baked, directed by Tamra Davis and co-written by Neal Brennan and Chappelle himself. In 2003, he became more widely known for his sketch comedy television series, Chappelle's Show, co-written with Neal Brennan, which ran until his retirement from the show two years later. By 2006, Chappelle was called "the comic genius of America" by Esquire and, in 2013, "the best" by a Billboard writer.The show continues to run in popular late-night syndication and on television networks around the world. Comedy Central ranks him No. 43 in the "100 Greatest Stand-Ups of All Time." He lives with his family in Yellow Springs, Ohio, and continues to perform stand-up, having toured the U.S. as part of the 2013 Oddball Comedy & Curiosity Festival.