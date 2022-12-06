Not Available

In 2003 Dave Gorman toured Britain with a show entitled Dave Gorman's Googlewhack Adventure, and published a book of the same name. It is another true story. At 31 Dave decided to give up his stupid ways, grow a beard and write a novel. As a result Dave believes people took him more seriously and a new novel was commissioned. Whilst trying to write a novel for his publisher (Random House) Dave became obsessed with Googlewhacks, when someone notified him that his site had one (Francophile Namesakes), and caused him to travel across the world finding people who had authored them. He eventually spent his publisher's advance on the quest, and had to create the Dave Gorman's Googlewhack Adventure show to pay them back.