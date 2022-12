Not Available

Dave Gorman, never one to turn down a daft quest, decides to live his life strictly by the advice of horoscopes for 40 days and nights. He picks 20 astrologers and picks one piece of clear advice each day to follow. To ensure that he can compare his happiness with how he would have been without the advice, he uses his twin brother as a control. A panel of experts on love, health and wealth sit in judgement on how he has done in order to ascertain his HQ (happiness quotient).