This ten-part comedy series stars Dave Zwolenski in the title role and see him step into the shoes of different personalities and professions to provide a "day in the life of" style insight. Pegged as "a comical journey into some great 'Aussie divides' but also explores the serious social issues, myths, themes and topical stories of modern Australia," Dave's adventures include experiencing the challenges of a shock jock, politician, homeless person, pensioner and more.