Not Available

Dave Matthews Band is releasing its eighth studio album, "Big Whiskey and the GrooGrux King," on June 2, 2009, and Fuse is showing this four-part documentary to celebrate the new release. In "Dave Matthews Band: The Road to Big Whiskey" the band talks about its career, the hardships of losing a band member (LeRoi Moore, sax player & founding member), and what it was like to create and make the new CD.