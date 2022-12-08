Dave's Old Porn

Not Available

Comedian Dave Attell has a guilty pleasure and he wants to share it with you. Grab a seat on the couch and join Dave and his A-list comedian pals as they provide play-by-play commentary to the grainy, cheesy, absurd, and utterly classic pornography films from the 70s and early 80s. Living porn legends and current stars are also on hand to share behind-the-scenes scoop on these erotic gems. Nothing is off-limits in this raucous and raunchy reality series that puts the 'ass' in classic.