David Attenborough's Conquest of the Skies

Not Available

Conquest Of The Skies, the latest landmark series from David Attenborough tells the story of nature's greatest aeronauts and the intricate engineering that has allowed them to conquer the skies. From the double BAFTA® award-winning team behind Natural History Museum Alive and Flying Monsters, Conquest Of The Skies reveals the dazzling world of flight as never before. David analyses gliding reptiles, parachuting mammals, acrobatic insects and the exquisite and intricate aerial world of birds on location at a number of locations all over the world including China, Rome, Scotland, Ecuador and Borneo. Britain's best-loved broadcaster explores this dazzling world, combining new macroscopic and high-speed filming techniques to tell the evolutionary story of flight from the very first insects to the incredible array of creatures which rule the skies today.