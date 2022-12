Not Available

Best of Bowie (2002) is a career-spanning greatest hits album by multi-platinum recording artist David Bowie. The songs range from his second album (1969) to 2002. It was released 35 years after his first album, David Bowie.The DVD includes 47 videos and live performances as well as alternate versions. Some of the videos on this collection, notably China Girl,” Loving the Alien” and Day-In Day-Out” are the censored versions of the original videos.