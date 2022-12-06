David Mitchell's Soapbox

Not Available

In the hit series from the star of Peep Show, QI and That Mitchell And Webb Look, comedy genius David Mitchell vents his spleen on modern life in this award winning series of hilarious rants. No subject is off limits. David's targets include the elderly, lying politicians and Anne Robinson. And if necrophilia, the Welsh, the oddly familiar Camelopard and mysterious King Cnut are your thing, look no further. This is British comedy at its most irreverent and brilliantly observed. Have you ever worried that you're not passionate enough about sofas? How to pronounce the word "valet"? Or what to do with a half-dead mouse? Are you confused about public mastication, inflatable hover-forts or the proper etiquette when signing someone's boobs? Well fear not, David is on your side and has the answers.