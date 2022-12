Not Available

In David Rocco's Amalfi Getaway, David returns to Italy — this time to the Amalfi coast. Here, his journey takes viewers into the home kitchens, restaurants and farms of Amalfi to cook with the mammas, nonnas and chefs who make simple, honest, rustic Italian dishes — most in the 'cucina povera' tradition. These are the dishes that have defined the region for centuries and are sure to inspire cooks today.