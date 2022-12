Not Available

David Tench Tonight is a television talk show host in Australia, who is changing the way we view the world's biggest celebrities! Every Thursday night, David Tench will ask the biggest names in film, TV, music, comedy and fashion the questions that we all want to know the answers to. With big names like Nelly Furtado, Pat Rafter, and The Veronicas in the first few weeks, David Tench Tonight is set to be Australia's favourite talk show!