The World of David the Gnome was based on the world famous children's books The Gnomes and The Secret of the Gnomes by Dutch authors Rien Poortvliet and Wil Huygen. David the Gnome, and his wife Lisa, were peace loving Gnomes who lived in a tree. They probably reminded more than a few children of their grandparents. David would travel around on the back of his trusty fox, Swift, who he would summon by whistling to help sick animals and gnomes and other mythical creatures with his medical expertise. Short series that lasted 26 episodes and the episodes were aired Saturday mornings on some channel, then Nickelodeon re-ran it in syndication as a part of their famous Nick Jr. block from 1988 up until fall 1996, then from 1996-1998 it was broadcasted on The Learning Channel. As of 1999 this show no longer airs anywhere in the world.