David Tutera's CELEBration

This season, David Tutera will take on his biggest challenge yet: celebrity party planning. America’s premier party planner, David Tutera juggles fatherhood and a new relationship while orchestrating ultimate, one-of-a-kind events for some of the hardest-to-please divas in Hollywood. Armed with his trademark impeccable style, sharp wit, and lack of patience, David creates legendary parties with very little time. High profile clients include JWoww, Taylor Armstrong and Alexis Bellino, brother-sister R&B stars Ray J and Brandy plus rapper Lil’ Kim. This season, David’s world is rocked by demands so wild, only a celebrity could be to blame. It’s his job to turn those wild demands into epic CELEBrations.