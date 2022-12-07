Not Available

Some ideas are so terribly conceived and badly executed that they're entertaining. This is the central idea behind David Walliams' Awfully Good, a show that celebrates the 'so bad they're good' moments in TV, commercials and movies. From Keanu Reeves in Bram Stoker's Dracula, to the BBC's 1978 contemporary black music show Blackcurrent; from flatulence-deodorising underpants, to a roaring shark in Jaws: The Revenge, David Walliams casts his eye and wit over the most remarkable onscreen moments ever seen.