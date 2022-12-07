Not Available

David Walliams' Awfully Good

  • Comedy
  • Documentary

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Some ideas are so terribly conceived and badly executed that they're entertaining. This is the central idea behind David Walliams' Awfully Good, a show that celebrates the 'so bad they're good' moments in TV, commercials and movies. From Keanu Reeves in Bram Stoker's Dracula, to the BBC's 1978 contemporary black music show Blackcurrent; from flatulence-deodorising underpants, to a roaring shark in Jaws: The Revenge, David Walliams casts his eye and wit over the most remarkable onscreen moments ever seen.

Cast

View Full Cast >

Images