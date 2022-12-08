Not Available

DAY AFTER DISASTER puts you in the line of fire to experience the consequences of nuclear fallout — from the moment of detonation to 24 hours afterward. Focusing on the administration's controversial Continuity of Government program (COG) History Channel™ offers a rare inside look at how the government plans to save American lives while also ensuring that the country does not descend into anarchy should the President and those next in line be among the estimated 300,000 dead. Featuring extraordinary interviews with Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officials and terrifying images of the expected nuclear aftermath in the nation's capital, this feature-length special explores the incisive question: Is America prepared for the DAY AFTER DISASTER?