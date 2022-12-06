Not Available

Day by Day centered around the Harper family. Brian Harper, a stockbroker and Kate Harper, a lawyer, decided they wanted to spend time with their children so they decided to end their careers and open a day care center in their home. Ross Harper was their son, who was into girl chasing and being independant and wasn't happy about his father wanting to spend time with him. Emily Harper was Brian and Kate's baby daughter. Other in the cast included, Eileen Swift, who was Brian's former business associate and Kristin Carlson was the 19-year old assistant, whom Ross constantly pined after.