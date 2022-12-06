Day of the Triffids

Not Available

After a gloriously beautiful meteor shower blinds most of Earth’s population, Bill Masen despairs at his position as the last sighted man in the world. Chaos rips through every city, and what’s worse, the curious – and venomous – Triffid plants start escaping their confines. Large, barely mobile orchids are not the most obviously villainous of creatures, but these Triffids will chill your blood to icewater.