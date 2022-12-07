Not Available

The Day[9] Daily is an internet television show streamed live from Los Angeles over Justin.TV Sunday through Thursday at 7pm PST. The host of the show, Day[9], offers his personal reflections on competitive StarCraft strategy and the esports scene. In addition to tournament coverage, tutorials and game analysis, the Daily is popular among fans for its special Funday Mondays (StarCraft with lol worthy handicaps), Newbie Tuesdays (StarCraft for frustrated beginners) as well as for its host’s whimsical observations about the gaming lifestyle and geek subculture.