Not Available

“Daydreamers” is the story of four red-hot teenagers that are eager to grow up. Deniz, Aslı, Efe and Mine live in a beach town that is full of colorful people in the summer but deserted in the winter. Deniz wants to detach himself from his happy and dependable family and find his own way. Aslı tries to act tough but is very sensitive inside. Efe tries to hide his pain with his breezy and jokey attitude. And the couch grass, rebellious Mine… Intimate friendships, first loves, pressure of exams, school and family problems that are hard to overcome… Everything we went through as teenagers are all part of this series.