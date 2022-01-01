Not Available

A gripping anatomy of some of the most important days in history, hour by hour as they unfolded. Recreated by using first-hand accounts, forensic detail, and personal records, the programmes included the moon landings, the assassination of the Romanovs, Hiroshima, the freeing of Nelson Mandela, the assassination of JFK and Chernobyl. Days That Shook The World is a British documentary television series that first aired on September 17, 2003, is currently in its third season, and airs on BBC, The History Channel and Viasat History. The series was also released on DVD by the Polish edition of Newsweek in 2007. It is currently being shown on Discovery Channel UK on weekdays at 4pm.