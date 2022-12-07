Days We Stared at the Sun

Not Available

Chen Hao Yuan is an honor student with a mellow personality. His best friend Hong Cheng Yi, on the other hand, is delinquent who did time in juvenile detention for bank robbery. Together they helped their classmate get off drug addiction, exposed their teacher's dirty secrets, and even tried to find the bees that have gone missing because of the upcoming 2012 apocalypse. Their carefree attitude toward life turned to rage when they discovered that a corrupted politician was responsible for both of their families' misfortunes. The boys got a gun and decided to explode the day before their high school graduation.