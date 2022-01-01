Not Available

DC Nation Shorts are a series of shorts that air on Cartoon Network on Saturdays at 10/9c. The shorts are a part of the DC Nation block that premiered on March 3, 2012 and are produced by Warner Bros. Animation. The shorts are aired alongside Green Lantern: The Animated Series and Young Justice. On June 8, 2012, Cartoon Network announced that it would revive the Teen Titans animated series as Teen Titans Go! based on the New Teen Titans shorts and air it on the DC Nation block in 2013. Despite having one Cartoon Network short Swaroop co-produced by Warner Bros. Animation, DC Nation Shorts was the first Cartoon Network original series co-produced by DC Entertainment, and Warner Bros. Animation.