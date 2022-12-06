Not Available

DC's Legends of Tomorrow

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Fantasy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Warner Bros. Television

When heroes alone are not enough… the world needs legends. Having seen the future, one he will desperately try to prevent from happening, time-traveling rogue Rip Hunter is tasked with assembling a disparate group of both heroes and villains to confront an unstoppable threat — one in which not only is the planet at stake, but all of time itself. Can this ragtag team defeat an immortal threat unlike anything they have ever known?

Cast

Brandon RouthRay Palmer / The Atom
Caity LotzSara Lance / White Canary
Dominic PurcellMick Rory / Heat Wave
Amy PembertonGideon (voice)
Tala AsheZari Tomaz
Jes MacallanAva Sharpe

Images

