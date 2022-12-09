Not Available

The Bunker is a team of the Antwerp cell of the Belgian State Security , which operates from its underground headquarters : the ' Bunker' . As field officers collect the information on the field, so in time to avoid a major threat or disaster. That threat can come from all sides : the far right and -left , terrorism, economic espionage , cyber-crime , cults ... The team rests a huge responsibility and the agents are -by internal geheimhouding- often only rely on each other . Their bond is close, but the pressure is certainly big.