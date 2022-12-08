Not Available

De Club van Sinterklaas is a Dutch kids' soap opera loosely based on the legend of Sinterklaas and Zwarte Piet. The series follows a group of Pieten on their misadventures on their yearly way to the Netherlands. The series has a different subtitle every year in relation to the plot of the year. The show is incredibly popular in the Netherlands and has been the most successful show on the Dutch Jetix channel for several years and seems to be gaining in popularity with every season that comes by. Enormous merchandising has also appeared around the show over the years, ranging from CDs and DVDs to board games and collectible figures.