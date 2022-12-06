Not Available

De Collega's is a classic Belgian comedy TV series about colleges working in an office of the Ministry of Finance. It originally aired for three seasons between 9 September 1978 and 21 February 1981 on the BRT. A total of 37 episodes was made. The series was written by Jan Matterne, who also directed the first season. The second and third seasons were directed by Vincent Rouffaer. In 1988 a feature film was released, De Kollega's Maken de Brug. The series was re-aired numerous times, most recently in October 2008.