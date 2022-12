Not Available

Before the old Andreas Heydecoper wants to commit suicide, he calls all his children and grandchildren to his home in Curaçao. He wants to see his family for the last time. When Andreas has died, his children and grandchildren burn him. But they find out that Andreas wasn't loved by everyone... And when they visit the notary to get their part of the heritage, the notary says they can't. Before they will get the heritage, Andreas's will says they have to find the 'Vuurmeisje'