Not Available

A reality show with 5 women and 5 men who will enjoy paradise together in a luxurious mansion. The expectation is to find new affairs and, who knows, maybe true love. However, peace is interrupted when exes of the participants begin to appear unexpectedly in each episode. They appear on the beach, a place that is feared by everyone, since the participants never know who can appear and when it will happen. Whose ex is next?