Not Available

"De Flandriens van het veld" is a six-episode documentary leading up to the world cup cyclo-cross on the 29th of Januari 2012 in Belgium, in the dunes of Koksijde. Michel Wuyts talks to 11 Belgian world champions and their arch rivals. They tell about what happened before, during and after those legendary races. Starting with the first Belgian championship title in 1966 up to the winner of the 2012 edition.