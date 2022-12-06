De Kotmadam

Not Available

This long-running Flemish sitcom is about the household of bossy Jeanne, who in addition to her sweet-shop "Het Snoephuisje" rents rooms with meals to about five students in Leuven (Louvain), the small city which is dominated by the leading university in the Low Countries. Her husband Jeff is a rather lazy city employee (public greens department, and plants are a major hobby of his) who is torn between his fun-loving nature and marital obedience. His best friend, ultra-dumb prison guard Odilon, always means well but anyone enlisting his willing help for anything but handyman jobs is likely to end up regretting it. The students vary over the seasons, but are about equal numbers boys-girls and there's always one academic over-achiever who often finds him- or herself opposite the more typical students.