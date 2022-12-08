Not Available

Drama based on the events leading up to the wedding of Crown Prince Willem- Alexander and Máxima . Minister of State Van der Stoel was asked by Prime Minister Wim Cook to defuse the crisis that is likely to occur when it is clear that Crown Prince Willem -Alexander really wants to continue with the Argentinian Máxima. Needs her father, " wrong" because of his involvement in the Argentine General Videla regime in the 70s , at all costs be persuaded not to come to the marriage of his daughter. Under penalty of a grumbling nation and maybe a cabinet crisis.