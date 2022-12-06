Not Available

6 friends started a television production company, "De Parelvissers" (The Pearlfishers). 7 years later one of them, Jan De Ridder, took 100 million francs out of the bank and disappeared without a trace. Shortly after that the company went bankrupt. Another five years later the younger brother of Jan, Piet De Ridder, invites the other 'Pearlfishers" to a remote house in the Ardens, to make a documentary film about the company and hoping that together they may find some answers about what might have happened to Jan.