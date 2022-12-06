Not Available

This long-running, popular Flemish series follows the daily lives, both public and private, of the extended family of Belgium's legendary soccer goalkeeper Jean-Marie, his wife and her in-living dad, their offspring and in-laws. Daughter Kelly Pfaff, a tall model and professional show-dancer, is married to physically measly serial pop-singer and general buffoon Sam Gooris; Kelly's sisters Lindsay, whose partner Dave Volders was unknown before the series, and Debby, married to model Nicolas Liébaert, also have small children, all regular guests in (grand)pa's conspicuous villa in Brasschaat near Antwerp.