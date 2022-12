Not Available

De Slimste Gemeente (The Smartest Village) is a television game show broadcasted since March 11th, 2013 on the Flemish commercial TV station VIER. In this series, 81 Flemish villages and cities battle each other for the title of smartest community in Flanders. Every team exists of the major of the city, accompanied by two citizens. The host of the show is Michiel Devlieger.