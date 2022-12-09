De smaak van Joël

Not Available

Self-proclaimed omnivore and culinary journalist Joël Broekaert takes the viewer along in an adventurous research into the world and the history behind the five basic tastes. Joël devotes his life to everything that has to do with food, and everything related to taste. But what are sweet, salty, sour, bitter and umami exactly? Why do those flavors exist? Why are we tasting them? Why are we always looking for sweets, why did we start to eat bitterly and why was salt so scarce in the past?