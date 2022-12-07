De TV Kantine

Not Available

As long as there is television, the TV canteen is there. At this location, all the stars together, Jeroen Pauw to Mary Williams, Marc-Marie Fritz Huijbrechts to Sissinghurst, Joop Braakhekke to Ali B and Kim Holland to Sonja Bakker. The viewer of RTL-4 TV program The Canteen is the joys and sorrows of the stars with it. Or as Glennis Grace sings the title song "Look at the stars, how they shine on TV, but in the cafeteria where you can experience it with me: how they smile, how they cry. Are they just the tube, TV canteen, where every star feel at home. "Each week the TV Canteen offers a rounded story, which several BN'ers .