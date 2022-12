Not Available

Now we follow the people who do the most dirty jobs in the country. VTM 2 allows viewers to look inside people who neglect their homes. From the outside there is often nothing to notice, but once the door opens it seems as if a garbage truck has unloaded its load inside. How can anyone let it get this far? And where do you start? These people with 'The Dirty Jobs of Flanders' work in the most dire circumstances and exercise their passion through all kinds of weather.