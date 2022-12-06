Not Available

De XII werken van Vanoudenhoven

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

This show, hosted by Rob Vanoudenhoven, has its origins in ancient history, inparticular Greek mythology. The twelve labours off Heracles. Each week a famous flemish figure challenges Rob to achieve something. If Rob succeeds, the challenger has to do a counter performance. In the second season, there was a new concept added: each week there was a viewers qyestion to ffind a new XII labour friend, so at the end of the season he had gathered XII labour friends. See yourself what's next...

Cast

View Full Cast >

Images