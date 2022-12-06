De XII werken van Vanoudenhoven

Not Available

This show, hosted by Rob Vanoudenhoven, has its origins in ancient history, inparticular Greek mythology. The twelve labours off Heracles. Each week a famous flemish figure challenges Rob to achieve something. If Rob succeeds, the challenger has to do a counter performance. In the second season, there was a new concept added: each week there was a viewers qyestion to ffind a new XII labour friend, so at the end of the season he had gathered XII labour friends. See yourself what's next...