Dead Gorgeous

After 150 years, the deceased sisters Hazel, Rebbecca and Sophie return to their 19th century home, which has been turned into a boarding school, where they are pupils. But the times have changed in former colony Australia, where Vitcorian fashion and society gave way to modern ways. The sisters are ghosts (although in normal bodies) which they hide for staff and schoolmates, although Jonathan, the smart roommate of hunk David, finds out and is sworn to secrecy to satisfy the ghost council, which supervises the new ghosts.