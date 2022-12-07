Dead of Night (2013)

Not Available

There’s just something about darkness that awakens our primal fears. As children, nightlights keep the boogeyman at bay, but by adulthood we learn that hiding under the covers is no defense against true evil. Investigation Discovery’s new series shines light on nighttime crimes in which darkness hides predators hungry for a midnight attack. Providing vivid insight into a night on the town that turned fatal in an instant, each episode recounts the dark, deadly deed and the daytime investigation that followed