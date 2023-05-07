Dead of Summer

Set in the late 1980s, school is out for the summer, and a sun-drenched season of firsts beckons the counselors at Camp Stillwater, a seemingly idyllic Midwestern summer camp, including first loves, first kisses – and first kills. Stillwater’s dark, ancient mythology awakens, and what was supposed to be a summer of fun soon turns into one of unforgettable scares and evil at every turn.
|Amber Coney
|Carolina 'Cricket' Diaz
|Elizabeth Mitchell
|Deborah 'Deb' Carpenter
|Elizabeth Lail
|Amy Hughes
|Zelda Williams
|Drew Reeves
|Mark Indelicato
|Blair Raymer
|Alberto Frezza
|Deputy Garrett Sykes
