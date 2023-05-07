Not Available

Dead of Summer

  • Drama
  • Fantasy
  • Horror

Studio

Kitsis/Horowitz

Set in the late 1980s, school is out for the summer, and a sun-drenched season of firsts beckons the counselors at Camp Stillwater, a seemingly idyllic Midwestern summer camp, including first loves, first kisses – and first kills. Stillwater’s dark, ancient mythology awakens, and what was supposed to be a summer of fun soon turns into one of unforgettable scares and evil at every turn.

Cast

Amber ConeyCarolina 'Cricket' Diaz
Elizabeth MitchellDeborah 'Deb' Carpenter
Elizabeth LailAmy Hughes
Zelda WilliamsDrew Reeves
Mark IndelicatoBlair Raymer
Alberto FrezzaDeputy Garrett Sykes

